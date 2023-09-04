Massive Baldur’s Gate 3 mod adds 50+ D&D, FFXIV races

A modder has added dozens of missing Dungeons & Dragons races to Baldur’s Gate 3, along with some from third-party materials and Final Fantasy XIV.

Baldur’s Gate 3 gives players many ways to craft the Dungeons & Dragons characters of their dreams. From races and classes to plenty of feats and loot, players have the tools to build whoever they want to be, whether that’s a suave Bard or a ridiculously OP mage.

However, there are plenty of D&D Fifth Edition races that are not available in the game.

Those disappointed that they can’t play as an astral elf or kobold will have to turn to Baldur’s Gate 3 mods to live out their dreams, and one in particular adds over 50 more options from D&D and beyond.

Nexus Mods: DungeonsAndSouls, Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 Fantastical Multiverse mod adds more fantasy races

Made by Nexus Mods user Dungeons and Souls, the Fantastical Multiverse mod adds 54 more fantasy races to Baldur’s Gate 3. These include kobolds, goliaths, genasi, and new subraces for elves, half-elves, tieflings, and dragonborn.

Most of these come from official D&D materials, though five are from Ghostfire Gaming’s 5e compatible Grim Hollow setting, eight from Dungeons & Souls’ own homebrew material, and four from Final Fantasy XIV.

Originally released in 2021 during early access, Fantastical Multiverse has been updated for Baldur’s Gate 3’s full release. The modder also plans to add more options from 5e, Pathfinder, and more.

With a mod like this and a game as huge as Baldur’s Gate 3, there are bound to be some bugs. Thankfully, Dungeons and Souls seems dedicated to smoothing the mod out as much as possible, replying to lots of Nexus Mods comments promising to fix issues users have encountered or explaining why some things will be much harder to address.

All in all, this mod greatly expands the number of racial options in Baldur’s Gate 3, which largely sticks to what’s available in the Player’s Handbook rather than branching out to 5e’s many other sourcebooks and expansions.

Character creation is such a hugely important part of D&D and Baldur’s Gate 3, so empowering players to create even more unique characters only enriches the experience.