Major Baldur’s Gate 3 record set to be broken by Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 looks poised to break one of Baldur’s Gate 3’s more interesting records.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a truly massive game with a plethora of characters to meet, companions to romance, and choices to make. As a result, it’s got a pretty hefty script.

In a pre-release community update on Steam, developer Larian Studios touted the “roughly 2,000,000 words” that comprised the game’s dialogue. This meant that Baldur’s Gate 3 held the record for the longest video game script of all time to this point.

Article continues after ad

It will only hold that record for a little longer, however. Creative Director of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Dan Vávra revealed the script size for the upcoming RPG via a post on X and it’s an absolute mammoth.

Warhorse Studios Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2’s scope should feel familiar to Baldur’s Gate 3 fans.

“Yesterday, we were counting with our lead designer Prokop Jirsa, how much we actually wrote for KCD2. So guess how big the script is?” Vávra asked his followers. “2,200,000 words,” he then revealed.

Article continues after ad

Some quick math offered by Vávra himself gave some equivalencies for other mediums. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2’s chunky script equates to 11,000 typical screenwriting pages, 100 scripts for a typical two-hour movie, or roughly 25 average novels according to the Creative Director.

Article continues after ad

It’s been a rough time for Baldur’s Gate 3 in terms of records set by the game. It’s been bumped down Steam’s all-time concurrent player charts thanks to the meteoric success of games like Palworld and Black Myth: Wukong. Now it looks set to lose its longest script record when Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 launches on February 11, 2025.

This shouldn’t be bad news for fans of the game, however. If Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2’s script size is anything to go off, we should be getting a similarly vast RPG to sink our teeth into.