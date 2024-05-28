Level 9 pigeon proves Baldur’s Gate 3 thinks of everything

It’s well known that Baldur’s Gate 3 has some crazy attention to detail, but many don’t realize how far that goes. In fact, the detail runs so deep that even some of the wildlife have epic backstories and higher levels to boot.

Whether it’s an unsuspecting frog near Auntie Ethel’s house, a cat that had the community up in arms, or creatures scuttling around the Grove, no animal has simply been placed into Baldur’s Gate 3. They’re all there for a reason, and chatting with them can provide some hilarious interactions, or even prepare you before you needlessly attack them.

Cats and frogs aside, one animal has shocked and impressed the Baldur’s Gate 3 community, with fans praising the game’s attention to detail towards one legendary Pigeon.

Sharing the critter on the BG3 Reddit, some were initially baffled to see a simple Pigeon that had managed to reach level 9.

However, while baffling, there’s a simple explanation for its unanticipated level of power – this bird is an experienced carrier pigeon who’s completed so many tasks that he’s leveled up multiple times.

If players use Speak with Animals they’ll discover that the simple bird is actually Commander Lightfeather, a decorated carrier pigeon who likely gained all that XP by delivering mail during dangerous battles. Therefore proving his worth and bravery to the players, which certainly shows why the creature is such a high level.

While it’s certainly not something many think about every day, if PCs can level up through dangerous tasks, why shouldn’t a brave bird?

Most high-level animals typically highlight something more sinister (like the Addled Frog) or a Druid in Wild Shape, but Commander Lightfeather has managed to reach this level without any spells or curses, just pure determination.

It just goes to show how detailed the NPCs and critters are in Baldur’s Gate 3, and that even mailmen or carrier pigeons can reach greatness through completing their daily tasks.