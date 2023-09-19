Larian Studios offers a temporary fix for Baldur’s Gate 3 PS5 crash issue

Baldur’s Gate 3 is crashing on PS5 due to an apparent PlayStation Network error. Larian Studios has given PS5 players a temporary fix while they work on a solution.

Baldur’s Gate 3 launched on PS5 on September 6 and despite some issues with framerates during split-screen play, it’s been relatively smooth sailing. Despite speculations that the port was in trouble, the PS5 has boasted some impressive performance with Baldur’s Gate 3.

However, that record has been smudged and many players on the platform are experiencing crashing while they play. The PS5 crashes began occurring on September 19 and Larian Studios has given some answers.

Responding to the issue on their Twitter account, Larian has explained that Baldur’s Gate 3’s PS5 crash issue appears to be with the PlayStation Network. They’ve advised players to disconnect from the internet while playing the game until the problem is fixed.

Initially, the crashes and subsequent failure to reload had players convinced there was an issue with their save files. Fortunately, disconnecting from the internet appears to be solving the problem for most players.

Unfortunately for those running multiplayer campaigns, they’re locked to single-player for the time being. Splitscreen also appears to have some issues with invites not working while disconnected.

Larian announced that they were “investigating the problem” so hopefully a more permanent fix is on the way. Given the issue is with the PlayStation Network, it appears there’s not a lot they can do from their end.

That hasn’t stopped expletive-fueled demands that they resolve the issue of course. Luckily some players were kind enough to thank them for the timely response. “Just started having the issues right now, and I come to check and it’s one minute ago, that was the fastest response over ever seen,” one user said in praise of Larian.

Larian Studios Those running multiplayer campaigns in Baldur’s Gate 3 are at the mercy of PlayStation until further notice.

No official acknowledgment of the problem has come from PlayStation as of yet. Because of this, it’s uncertain whether they’ll announce a fix when it occurs.

Given that Larian has kept players updated on the Baldur’s Gate 3 PS5 crash issue so far, it’s likely they’ll announce when the issue is resolved.