Larian Studios confirm photo mode is “on the list” for Baldur’s Gate 3

A director at Larian Studios has confirmed that a dedicated photo made for Baldur’s Gate 3 is “on the list” of things to add to the game.

The world of Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the prettiest we’ve seen in a while, and fans have been looking for a way to capture it in detail since the game launched.

Unfortunately, Baldur’s Gate didn’t have a feature like this on launch, which isn’t that rare for an isometric RPG. However, The team at Larian Studios has consistently updated the game since it launched with new quality-of-life features, and players have held out hope that a photo mode could drop at some point in the future.

Best of all, Larian’s Director of Publishing has suggested that a photo mode is in the works, and given their previous record on delivering new features, this is a very good sign for those players who want to take extreme close-ups of Astarion’s Fangs.

Baldur’s Gate 3 dev says photo mode could be coming soon

On Twitter, Larian Studios publishing director Michael Douse discussed upcoming performance features that were coming to Baldur’s Gate 3, and he was asked by a player about the possibility of a photo mode being added to the game.

The player said: “You know, there are a lot of people in the virtual photography community asking you guys to add photo mode in Baldur’s Gate 3.”

Douse replied to the comment by saying: “It’s on the list.”

Larian Studios has a history of quickly adding highly requested features to Baldur’s Gate 3. The Magic Mirror feature was added in Patch 3 after players felt they needed a way to change character appearances from camp without restarting the entire game.

Obviously, a photo mode would be one of the more complex features Larian would add to the game, but they’ve shown they’re committed to consistently improving the game, so it might be just a matter of time.

