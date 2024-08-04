Larian celebrates Baldur’s Gate 3 anniversary with new YouTube channel

Celebrating Baldur’s Gate 3’s first anniversary, Larian has set up a new “community-focused” YouTube channel to provide videos regarding their “next big thing.”

Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian’s adventure strategy RPG, has just turned one. Despite a year since release, the game still has an impressive player count as Larian Studios drops updates about what’s coming next.

To commemorate Baldur’s Gate 3 first anniversary, the team has announced a new YouTube channel called Larian: Channel From Hell via a post on X.

With a promotional image featuring Lae’zel, Dark Urge, and Wyll, the post mentioned that the channel would be “community-focused.” In the comments, Larian claimed that the channel will “feature regular and never-seen-before videos which will arrive this summer.”

Aside from that, they also shared that they’re “working on something you’ll be able to get your hands on soon.” While this has yet to be elaborated further in the post, the channel’s description on YouTube provides some more information on what players can expect from it.

“Get your mind blown by Larian: Channel From Hell! From regular streams and shows featuring our development team to patch explainers, unboxing videos, and updates on what we’re currently up to, join us on this brand new adventure, bringing you behind the scenes on our next big thing.”

Larian’s “next big thing” is still a mystery for now, but so far, we know that the studio is working on two new, very ambitious RPGs.

Additionally, while Larian has made it clear that they’ve stepped away entirely from Dungeons and Dragons and Baldur’s Gate 3, the team is still gearing up to prepare players for Patch 7, which is confirmed to be released in September 2024.

This will be a huge content update introducing official mod support for both PC and consoles, new evil endings, bug fixes, and so much more.