Horrifying Baldur’s Gate 3 bug makes parasite that will absorb you

A Baldur’s Gate 3 bug has transformed the tiny Mind Flayer tadpole into something much bigger than a player character’s head.

The entire plot of Baldur’s Gate 3 revolves around the player character and their allies getting Mind Flayer tadpoles stuck in their heads. Under normal circumstances, this would kick off a process called “Ceremorphosis,” turning that person into a Mind Flayer.

In order for Ceremorphosis to work, the tadpole needs to be small enough to enter the bearer’s eye. This is seen in grisly detail in the Baldur’s Gate 3 intro, where the player gets a POV shot of the tadpole entering their eye socket.

Not all Baldur’s Gate 3 players are so lucky. A user on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit named atypicalarsonist has shared a video of a glitch that causes a Mind Flayer tadpole to become gigantic.

Considering its usual size, it’s amazing just how much detail has gone into the tadpole’s character model. Usually, you only see it during brief cutscenes where you acquire them from the corpses of an enemy or kept in a jar on the overworld, where it’s only the size of a worm.

This Mind Flayer tadpole’s appearance and unusual size caused fans in the comments to wince, “Imagine having that thing crawl into your eye,” one user wrote, while another joked, “And the worst part? It’s a suppository.”

Since entering Early Access, Baldur’s Gate 3 has had its fair share of glitches. The developers might never fix all of them, considering the sheer amount of content and possible solutions in the game.

This means that the giant Mind Flayer tadpole might be here to stay. Tav and their companions might be some of the unluckiest heroes in the Forgotten Realms, but the ones who stumble across these original PS3-sized monstrosities might have the worst fortune of them all.