Hilarious Baldur’s Gate 3 bug leaves player turning into a backpack

One Baldur’s Gate 3 player was left stunned after loading into a friend’s game as a backpack instead of their Tav.

With all the quests, dialogues, NPCs, cutscenes, locations, and everything else combined, Baldur’s Gate 3 truly feels like an incredibly massive game. While these add to the game’s replayability, however, it also means that the game is not without its fair share of bugs.

Since launch, the community has shared some of the most bugs they’ve found, some of which lead to hilarious situations.

Recently, not only did the characters’ portraits turn into webcam videos, but one user also shared a bug that made them appear as a literal backpack. According to them in a Reddit thread, this happened when they loaded in their friend’s game.

In the image they attached, instead of seeing their Tav loading in the game’s world, only a single backpack appears floating in nowhere. Seeing this phenomenon, other players flooded the comments, many of which couldn’t help but poke fun at the situation.

One user joked, “I wish I was a bag of holding,” to which another replied, “I could’ve sworn Tav/Dark Urge said they wish they HAD a bag of holding, but I’ll be hearing this from now on.”

A different user claimed that this sounds like the beginning of one of those “wacky isekai-stories.” Replying to this, another said: “That Time I Reincarnated as a Bag of Holding coming soon to western audiences!”

“High STR build be like,” one chimed in.

Meanwhile, one user mentioned, “Hahaha!!!!!!!!!!! I’ve never seen this before, but it’s brilliant. Now I am jealous.” They also suggested the player leave the game and rejoin the session, guessing it simply didn’t read them joining in.

Either way, despite this being a bug, it’s a pretty hilarious and ironic sight to see, mainly since Tav sometimes mentions they wish they had a bag of holding. Though with Patch 7 coming this September, this will likely get patched out.

