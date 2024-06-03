Hidden Baldur’s Gate 3 bed buff turns the tides in Act 3 Cazador fight

This hidden Baldur’s Gate 3 buff is proof that you shouldn’t give up on checking all kinds of things in the game even when they don’t seem important at a glance.

Baldur’s Gate 3 starts off with you fighting hyenas, gnolls, and goblins. However, progress the game long enough, and you’ll eventually be up against tougher enemies with annoying spells and mechanics. At one point, one fatal mistake can get your entire party wiped, especially in Honor Mode runs.

Fortunately, there are different buffs throughout the game that you can obtain to help out. While not all of them can be permanent, like Volo’s “painful” lobotomy, certain buffs can easily be the matter of securing a kill on a boss or getting obliterated.

Now, before heading into Cazador’s fight in Act 3, there’s this HP buff you wouldn’t want to miss out. Unless you’re always keeping tabs on Baldur’s Gate 3 patch notes, it can easily be missable during your playthrough.

Larian Studios Save your Honor Mode run by getting this secret buff real quick before going against Cazador in Baldur’s Gate 3.

The buff gives you the False Life condition, temporarily granting you an extra +17 points to your health. To trigger it, you’ll have to interact with the vases in Cazador’s dungeon. You’ll hear one of the vases mentioning the whispers of Vellioth: “Lie where Cazador lies.”

From here, you’ll need to lie down on Cazador’s bed — the one beside an Ancient Skull to activate it. You’ll instantly receive the buff afterward. In a Reddit thread, some players admitted that they weren’t aware of this.

Vases in Baldur’s Gate 3 rarely have good loot, and a lot of them are also empty most of the time, making it feel like a waste of time to check out on them.

But with this hidden buff being available in the game, Larian has continued to show us that details matter and that there’s so much that meets the eye in Baldur’s Gate 3.

This buff reminds us of the Temple of Shar, where you can get the Nightsinger’s Favour buff by praying to a statue, something that can easily be ignored if you’re rushing through your playthrough.

Though you’ll need to succeed in a Religion check for this one. Overall, these buffs can come in handy to prep yourself up before fighting the big bad.