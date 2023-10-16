Goblins in Baldur’s Gate 3 are now a playable race thanks to hilarious mod

A Baldur’s Gate 3 modder has finally allowed players to live out their dreams in the game, letting them undertake a campaign as a uniquely made goblin.

Larian Studio’s Baldur’s Gate 3 allows you to participate in one of the most immersive RPG experiences ever created for a video game. The multi-act story reacts to the player’s choices, offering them a unique experience that no other player may encounter.

Part of this customization comes in the form of the character you create and the companions you maintain. Like in DnD, races in Baldur’s Gate 3 grant players certain stat and tactical bonuses and access to voice options and areas that are otherwise inaccessible.

The slimy Goblins were one race that wasn’t part of the available rosters upon the title’s launch. Thankfully, modders in the Baldur’s Gate 3 community were more than ready to fill in those shoes, and players are now able to finally hop into the game as the little buggers.

NexusMods: Tripsadin Players can create their own stinky goblin for their playthrough of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 mod allows you to play as a Goblin

The Whispers of the Fey – Goblins Race mod developed by Tripsadin allows players to create their character as they truly want to, as a goblin. The mod contains also unique custom-made faces for the goblins.

Like other races in Baldur’s Gate 3, Tripsadin has implemented two special abilities to go alongside the class. Nimble Escape grants the Goblin race either the Disengage or Hide action as a bonus action once per turn, fully playing into the sneaky Goblin theme.

Alongside this, their second trait Fury of the Small lets Goblins deal bonus damage using their proficiency bonus, as long as they’re larger than them. This ability has charges which can be regained upon a long rest.

There’s no telling what modders in the Baldur’s Gate 3 community could spin up next but with the creativity and passion of the player base the possibilities are unending.