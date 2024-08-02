Devastating Baldur’s Gate 3 bug makes essential allies incompetent in Act 2

One player has discovered the reason why Jaheira’s Harpers in Baldur’s Gate 3 are so weak, making you have to do the heavy lifting during fights.

The Harpers in Baldur’s Gate 3 are one of the allies that’ll lend you a hand during various encounters in the Shadow Cursed Lands. However, despite their good intentions, sometimes NPCs just don’t always make good decisions.

Whether charging in alone or getting beaten up from opportunity attacks, sometimes these things are just bound to happen because they’re out of your control. At best, consider yourself lucky if they don’t accidentally aggro themselves after walking straight ahead to your spell.

And if you think the help you’ve been getting from the Harpers has felt underwhelming throughout Act 2, it turns out there’s a reason for that. As shared in a Reddit thread, user NCBlizzard has unveiled how the Harpers have actually been bugged since release.

Larian Studios Baldur’s Gate 3’s Act 2 will eventually lead you to raid the Moonrise Towers.

According to the player, the Harpers have an issue where they’re unable to use their extra attack. “This is the case because Larian has given almost every single Harper and Fist in Act 2 an invisible tag that can only be seen in the code called EXTRA_ATTACK_BLOCKED,” they explained.

For certain classes in Baldur’s Gate 3, like Fighters and Rangers, this is a big issue as they rely on and benefit from extra actions.

The user also included minor bugs that they’ve found, such as how one Harper has the equipment and spell of a ranger and is “utterly incapable of using any magic” despite being a human wizard.

With many of the Harpers relying on extra attack during combat in addition to these minor bugs, it’s no wonder that their “performance” suffers from the impact.

That said, somehow the backup or failsafe Harpers and the ones in Act 3 aren’t labeled with EXTRA_ATTACK_BLOCKED, allowing them to use extra attacks. The inconsistency in these makes it seem that it could be an unintentional bug.

With Patch 7 coming in September with a massive update of new evil endings, mod support, and bug fixes, players will have to rely on their party for the most part, at least for now.