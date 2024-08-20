“Devastating” Baldur’s Gate 3 bug is ruining Honor mode runs

Another Baldur’s Gate 3 Honor Mode run has come to an unceremonious end due to a surprisingly long-lived bug.

Honor Mode is Baldur’s Gate 3’s penultimate challenge. The unforgiving Gauntlet is a permadeath mode that significantly ratchets up combat difficulty and the slightest slip-up will result in a TPK that hurls you back to the start of the game.

Even the hardiest players are not immune to run-ending complications whether that’s via the revamped combat or more extenuating circumstances. Scratch is notorious for causing unexpected failures thanks to his love of fetch and his hatred of paintings.

Article continues after ad

As frustrating as these deaths can be, it’s even worse when a bug results at the end of a run because it’s entirely out of your control. One Baldur’s Gate 3 player recently lost 17 hours worth of Honor Mode progress due to a well-known bug that has slipped through numerous patches.

Article continues after ad

The bug in question is rather infamous and it stops player characters and party members from binding to moving platforms in the game. This particular platform in the Gauntlet of Shar is a well-known culprit and some players avoid the segment altogether in Honor Mode runs for this exact reason.

Article continues after ad

“I knew what this was going to be before I even opened it,” one seasoned Baldur’s Gate 3 player said regarding the post. “I just knew it was going to be that forsaken lift again. So many Honor Mode runs have been ended by it,” another replied.

“This bug is devastating, I’m so sorry you TPK’d from it,” one user commiserated with the author. Others vented their frustration at the presence of this particular bug after it recurred yet again.

Article continues after ad

“One stupid preventable death from a bug that should have been fixed ages ago and it’s over,” one player complained. “How the f**k is this still not fixed? This bug is like 4-5 months old already,” another added.

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 7 launches in September and we could see a fix for this bug when it drops.