D&D’s Project Sigil will allow fans to play as beloved Baldur’s Gate 3 characters

Two beloved Baldur’s Gate 3 characters will be available to play for free in an upcoming official VTT for Dungeons & Dragons called Project Sigil.

Wizards of the Coast announced at Gen Con 2024 that its free-to-play virtual tabletop program will include fan-favorite IPs like Baldur’s Gate 3, specifically characters such as Astarion and Karlach.

Project Sigil will be a 3D VTT sandbox with detailed miniatures and intricate environments that players can mess around with. This app will also include elements such as homebrew content, free tools, as well as purchaseable items.

While planning to release for free, Project Sigil will also provide premium features available only for players with D&D Beyond subscriptions. Otherwise, the Baldur’s Gate 3 characters will be free for all fans.

This thread on X by Mike Balles demonstrated how the characters Karlach and Astarion will look and act in Project Sigil. Their models in the fourth image appeared nearly as detailed as their Baldur’s Gate 3 counterparts.

While WotC did not showcase or confirm any other Baldur’s Gate 3 characters, it wouldn’t be surprising if other familiar faces were added – Especially popular options like Gale or Halsin.

This crossover isn’t the only way the game has shaped the D&D landscape, with many elements from BG3 crossing into the tabletop universe. Just recently this Larian Studios’ mega-hit changed how D&D spell works.

According to what the audience has seen and heard about Project Sigil, the number of tools Dungeon Masters will have access to should allow for deep creativity for both newcomers and veterans.

These new options, combined with the addition of popular playable characters from Baldur’s Gate 3, have left fans excited to start playing. Project Sigil will add to the rapidly growing ways to play tabletop from anywhere at any time.

These accessibility options and the expanded DM tools make adventures in games like Dungeons & Dragons that much more exciting for fans.