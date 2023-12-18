Critical fail: Baldur’s Gate 3 streamer devastated after rolling multiple nat 1s in a row

Baldur’s Gate 3 streamer, Luality, was stunned after rolling four nat 1s in a row, which is some impressive bad luck, considering the odds on such a streak are 1-in-160,000.

Every BG3 player has experienced a bad roll or two during their time with the game, but few people have luck as poor as Luality.

The streamer shared a video of her attempting to unlock a safe, and rolling a critical failure not once or twice, but four times in a row.

“Wait. Did I just roll a critical one three times in a row?” She asked her stream, before laying down on the floor and announcing, “I think the game is telling me to move on.”

And if three wasn’t enough, Luality rolled a fourth time, and received another critical fail for her troubles.

Her initial thought was that there must have been a bug, an understandable reaction — the odds of rolling four natural 1s in a row are a massive 1-in-160,000.

But her fifth roll of the dice landed on 12, proving it really was just the odds that were against her.

It’s a string of bad luck no doubt, but it’s also an impressive feat to randomly land such a rare set of rolls.

Plenty of the stream’s viewers suggested the game’s Karmic Dice option as a way she could avoid her RNG woes.

The Karmic Dice option in Baldur’s Gate 3 is turned on by default and allows players to avoid failure streaks, like the one Luality experienced, while still keeping rolls random.

BG3’s Director of Publishing, Michael Douse, spoke about Karmic Dice on Twitter back in August, comparing the feature to a friendly DM at your table.

There’s been mixed reactions from the community about the Karmic Dice option, with one player running the numbers and finding it can penalize those playing tankier builds.

Still, if you find yourself faced with luck like Luality’s, it might be worth making sure the option’s turned on.

