Bizarre Baldur’s Gate 3 discovery proves even Owlbears aren’t immune to the daily grind

A bizarre discovery in Baldur’s Gate 3 has proven to players that even the cuddliest of Owlbears aren’t immune to the daily grind of the 9 to 5.

Work. It’s something we all have to do. Especially if we’re trying to fuel our addiction to fantastic video games like Larian Studios CRPG Baldur’s Gate 3. None can escape the endless 9 to 5 grind, but it all makes it worthwhie when we can hop back into that glorious main menu.

With huge sprawling maps, plenty of meaningful choices, and a cast of characters to befriend, players have fallen in love with the title and thus, it has skyrocketed itself to one of the biggest games released in 2023.

However, even in the vastly deep world of Baldur’s Gate 3, something always has to pull us back to reality. Whether that be realizing it’s 3AM and you have work tomorrow or even in the most minute of details on the cutest creature around.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players discover Owlbear can’t escape the daily grind

Baldur’s Gate 3 players dreaded to find that not even the Owbear Cub was able to escape the 9 to 5 grind. Even when looking at the player, the Cub still had its eyes on an office building.

“Eyes are the windows to the soul. You see Larian Studios reflected in his eyes,” a user commented in light of this hilarious discovery.

Other users joked about the Owlbear’s obsessive love for all things capitalism.

“Owlbear dreams of capitalism” they sarcastically stated.

It’s unsure whether or not this was an intentional feature on the developer’s part, potentially giving way to a DLC with the Owlbear’s capitalistic exploits, but it sure has the Baldur’s Gate 3 player base pondering what the cuddly creature is really thinking.