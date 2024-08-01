Baldur’s Gate 3 veteran finds “genius” Sorcerous Sundries secret

Even after several playthroughs, Baldur’s Gate 3 managed to surprise its veteran players with a hidden creature in the Sorcerous Sundries.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has more going on than you’d think, even after the 25th playthrough. Nearly a year post-release, players are still figuring out clever tricks to bypass boss fights, puzzles, and even how to skip all of Act 2.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit was buzzing with activity after a player posed a question asking others to share their favorite hidden finds. From secret areas to obscure items, gamers are still discovering new elements even on their 25th run.

Among these discoveries, one player revealed a secret that shocked many: a second Djinn. “Never knew that there was a secret room, within a secret room, within another secret room,” the player reported.

Baldur’s Gate 3

Located at the heart of Baldur’s Gate, the Sorcerous Sundries is central to a story beat related to Nightsong. While many know about the secret vault and the locks wizards can bypass, this Djinn remains one of the most elusive secrets.

Another player detailed how to find the Djinn in the Sorcerous Sundries in Baldur’s Gate 3. “There’s a little clue for it in the office above,” they informed. The note hints at a magic lamp hidden in the vault below.

Once inside the vault, players typically grab loot from the chests. However, if they push past the chests, they can find a fake wall that will lead to a hidden room containing an odd lamp housing a Djinn.

While one Djinn resides in the Circus of the Last Days, this second Djinn is far more challenging to discover.

A third player shared a mischievous use for the treasure. They used the Djinn’s lamp to trap and torture Lorroakan, an antagonist and owner of the Sorcerous Sundries in BG3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to enchant its community with such hidden surprises. With Patch 7 on the horizon, fans eagerly anticipate what new secrets and features might be unveiled next.

