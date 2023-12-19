Baldur’s Gate 3 player praises Githyanki Creche quest for “amazing” loot

A BG3 player noted that those who love loot should play through the Githyanki Creche questline for its “amazing” loot opportunities.

The Githyanki Creche quest constitutes a side story tied to the main arc of Baldur’s Gate 3’s first act. It’s specifically open to players who recruit Lae’zel, a companion who firmly believes the Mind Flayer Parasite can be cured once the Githyanki Creche is found.

Players can choose to ignore Lae’zel’s advice, of course. Depending on decisions made earlier in the story, some BG3 users may not gain access to the quest at all.

According to one fan, however, skipping this particular arc should be out of the question for anyone interested in good loot pickups.

BG3 player tells others not to ignore the Githyanki Creche quest

“It’s INSANE how much loot the Creche has,” reads the title of a post on the BG3 subreddit. The Reddit user responsible for the post said they came “very close to skipping the Crèche entirely,” but wanted to complete as much of Act 1 as possible.

They’re glad to have gone this route, too. “I didn’t realize how MASSIVE it was. How much AMAZING loot you could get,” the player added before explaining their process. Notably, they killed everyone in the Creche, then looted everything in sight. Loot lovers are in for a field day, to say the least.

Larian Studios Lae’zel in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Several other BG3 players joined the discussion to say they, too, think the Githyanki Creche quest features good loot. One popular response reveals that users are likely to stumble across items such as the Holy Lance Helm, which is perfect for a light cleric/reverberation build with Shadowheart.

Players should additionally keep an eye out for the Necklace of Elemental Augmentation, an uncommon amulet that works wonders for sorcerers in BG3.

Apparently, solid axe and mace weapons can be found in the creche, as well. And another person mentioned that the Soulbreaker Greatsword is the “best sword” in the game until Act 3 begins.

If nothing else, it would appear that trying out the Githyanki Creche mission is worth it for the loot alone.