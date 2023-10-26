Baldur’s Gate 3’s touching Karlach scene empowers chronically ill fan

A powerful scene from Karlach has brought comfort and catharsis to a Baldur’s Gate 3 player ahead of their major surgery.

[Warning: Contains spoilers for Karlach’s quest line]

Beyond all the magic and mysticism, there’s something incredibly real at the core of Baldur’s Gate 3. Players have come to really resonate with the way it engages with love, trauma, and most importantly, death.

The game doesn’t solely have the kinds of cartoonish depictions of mortality you’d expect. Of course, you’ll come across theatrically slain baddies and companions you can revive on a whim. However, it also has scenes which approach death in a manner that feels bracingly tangible.

One player took to social media to share how thoroughly connected they felt to Karlach’s storyline. In particular, the user was struck by a scene in Act Three where Karlach looks upon the corpse of her betrayer, Gortash. Maddened by the inconsequence of her revenge, Karlach mourns her terminal condition and impending death.

Baldur’s Gate 3 fan thanks creators for powerful Karlach scene

While dying is just one of the painful realities of existence, for those with chronic illnesses or disabilities the shadow of their mortality may weigh more heavily upon them. As a result, the scene was all the more touching for this particular Baldur’s Gate 3 player, who is due to undergo open heart surgery after a history of cardiological problems.

To them, the scene captures how embittering it is to face the possibility of your own death: “It’s pretty much nailed how I feel. […] “f*ck my situation and you all get to f*cking live and f*cking play and f*cking f*ck.””

While they say their surgery has a high success rate, going through such an invasive procedure is an emotionally tumultuous process. So, commenters have agreed it’s incredibly valuable to have a game that helps people process that kind of grief and fear.

In an emotional tribute to Baldur’s Gate 3’s writers and voice actors, the player said, “[The scene] has become my anthem this last week, and I’m forever grateful for the fine people who worked on the game.”