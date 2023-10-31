Baldur’s Gate 3’s soundtrack gets its own concert with Symphony of the Realms

Baldur’s Gate 3 Bards rejoice! The music of the game is going to be performed live in concert with Symphony of the Realms.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the biggest games of 2023 surprising even its own developers with its success. Even Twitch wasn’t ready for just how massive this game was going to be.

On paper, Dungeons & Dragons the game might sound like a bit of a niche but Baldur’s Gate 3 has exploded in popularity and mainstream appeal. You know you’re big when South Park has you in its sights.

To celebrate that success, Larian Studios and Baldur’s Gate 3 Soundtrack Composer Boris Slavov are working to bring about a live concert featuring the game’s music. Game Music Festival announced the event via Twitter and appropriately named it Symphony of the Realms.

The Baldur’s Gate 3 soundtrack will be performed live in concert for the first time at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, London, on May 4, 2024. It will be brought to life by the Philharmonia Orchestra and Hertfordshire Chorus, with Robert Kurdybacha as conductor.

The venue’s website describes the event as “a night of ballads and bards” and they’ve invited audiences to let themselves be “charmed by the captivating music of Baldur’s Gate 3”.

The event is part of the 2024 Game Music Festival which will also feature a similar concert performance of music from The Last of Us. The Sounds of the Fireflies, as that event is known, will take place on the same day as Symphony of the Realms.

The cherry on top of the experience is an opportunity to meet Baldur’s Gate 3’s composer Boris Slavov. Anyone doing so should probably ask him why he went so hard for us.

Larian Studios Image of the Philharmonia Orchestra performing the Baldur’s Gate 3 soundtrack. No fact-checks, please.

Hopefully, if Symphony of the Realms sees even a fraction of the success that Baldur’s Gate 3 did, we’ll see the event expand. After the recent hype surrounding Stardew Valley’s global concert tour, it’s fair to say gamers are hungry for experiences like this.

Symphony of the Realms takes place on May 4, 2023, at 7 PM and tickets can be purchased on the Southbank Centre’s website.