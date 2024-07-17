Baldur’s Gate 3 players have found a rare line of dialogue that reveals a happy ending for Tusk, a boar in the Emerald Grove.

Even after a year, Baldur’s Gate 3 players are still uncovering secrets in Larian Studios’ award-winning game. One of these is a happy ending for, of all things, an animal players can encounter in Act 1.

Using Speak with Animals to communicate with Tusk reveals that Halsin promised to find this frustrated boar a mate. However, the archdruid disappeared before he could play matchmaker to some swine.

Fortunately for those who were concerned about Tusk’s wellbeing and happiness, there is a way to give him a good ending that actually debunks a fan theory – though it won’t be easy.

Shadowheart and Halsin can help BG3 players give Tusk a good ending

Larian Studios

As shared by Reddit user thepwippippapers, it’s possible to help Tusk out, though you’ll need to make some specific decisions in the game to unlock what the poster calls “Tusk’s good ending.”

This involves keeping Shadowheart’s parents alive and romancing Halsin without being in a relationship with someone else.

If you do this, Shadowheart will “tell you her dad jokes, including the one about the boar.” You’ll also need to talk to Halsin twice during the epilogue party so you can hear his “terrible bear puns.”

From there, you’ll have the option to share Shadowheart’s bad joke with him, which reminds him of something important he forgot to do: finding a mate for Tusk.

It’s good news for the poor neglected boar, though, as “he’ll say that he’ll immediately write to the grove, implying that Tusk will no longer remain mateless.”

In addition to being a good ending for Tusk, it also debunks the theory that the boar’s intended was the Exsanguinated Boar that players can find dead in Act 1, courtesy of Astarion.

The revelation that it’s possible to give Tusk a happy ending – and through such non-obvious means – has reminded fans just how deep the game is. As one player said, “No matter what I do; no matter how much I play this game, I will never see all of it.”

Another summed it up rather nicely, saying “that’s the beauty of a well-designed game. you know you’ll never see it all but man you want to.”