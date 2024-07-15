Baldur’s Gate 3 players see the game as nearly flawless, but it’s just missing one thing: a voiced line from TAV right before the final showdown.

Just like its predecessors, Baldur’s Gate 3 features a mostly silent protagonist. They might mutter a quiet “Never should have wished to live in more interesting times” when exploring or a playful “Still me, despite everything” when looking into a mirror.

However, during conversations with companions or major cutscenes with the game’s villains, TAV stays fundamentally silent.

In a Reddit thread, a user suggested that the game would be improved if there was an option for TAV to have some lines of dialogue.

This prompted other players to chime in with their dialogue requests, but none resonated as strongly as one user’s plea for TAV to have a voiced line during their pep rally before the final battle.

“The only time I really wanted a voiced dialog line is right before the last battle, where the game gives you the opportunity to say something cool.”

As you stand before the final boss battle in Baldur’s Gate 3, all the allies you’ve gathered are ready to hear some words of encouragement from TAV. Here, you can choose a line that fits your character’s personality.

However, instead of hearing anything, TAV silently raises their arm, and everyone cheers for the silent speech. Some players in the subreddit have stated that this “looks really silly.”

Since Larian Studios’ CEO Swen Vincke has stated that there are no plans for new BG3 content, it’s unlikely players will see their dreams fulfilled unless the modding community steps in to make it happen.

A player pointed out that Dark Urge characters have it easier. Their character gets one line of dialogue – the very last one in the entire game. Depending on your choices, this line can either be “In Bhaal’s name” or “In my name.”