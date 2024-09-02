Baldur’s Gate 3’s Patch 7 finally gives you a fish army for the last battle

Baldur’s Gate 3 players can lead a fish army into the final battle, thanks to Patch 7. The long-awaited update delivers on a promise that fans have been buzzing about for months.

The Kuo Toa are a quirky bunch of fish-like humanoids lurking in the Underdark. These little terrors are known for their cruel and sadistic nature, but if you’ve got a “but daddy, I can fix him” mentality, they can become another sword in your battle against tadpole corruption.

If you manage to rescue the Kuo Toa from their phony god BOOOAL, and charm them into worshiping you with some skill checks, they’ll swear to help you out later. But come Act 3, during the awkwardly silent pep rally, they’re nowhere to be found.

In the Patch 7 notes, Larian Studios finally gave players what they wanted: the Kuo Toa fish army for the final battle.

Over on Reddit, fans are thanking Larian and sharing their excitement over their fish worshippers. One said, “New playthrough just for this. Praise Maaklompah!”

Another added, “This is awesome! Both for the new content and, more importantly, because Larian listened and took action.”

One more chimed in, “I’m going back to reload my save from three hours ago, glory to the fish people!”

Players are thrilled about marching their fishy followers straight into a battle against the bloody, pulpy, all-controlling Netherbrain.

I’m just hoping these Kuo Toa aren’t as squishy as they were in Act 1. It’d be a shame to see our fishy friends go splat before they get a chance to shine.

Patch 7 is bringing more than just a fish army though. It also adds evil endings for all characters and official mod tools to give your buff Shadowheart mod a seal of confirmation.

With all these new cutscenes and quality of life improvements, players feel like Baldur’s Gate 3 is finally getting its Definitive Edition.