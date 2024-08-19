Baldur’s Gate 3’s new evil Dark Urge ending coming to Patch 7 is horrifying

With Patch 7 arriving in September, Larian Studios has been teasing Baldur’s Gate 3 fans with new evil cinematics such as this alarming Dark Urge ending that has your companions do the unthinkable.

The amount of endings present in Baldur’s Gate 3 is difficult to count, but even more are on the horizon for players who enjoy doing evil runs. The Dark Urge Origin is among those getting extra attention, and it will receive new “really evil” endings such as this terrifying one.

Be wary of spoilers if you haven’t completed this Dungeons & Dragons RPG yet.

The video begins with the Dark Urge standing alongside Shadowheart, Lae’zel, and Wyll. The player’s character then uses their illithid powers to hypnotize the companions.

The three of them walk closer to the edge of the Nautiloid ship as they stare off into the distance. Suddenly, the three fall forward and off the ship to their impending deaths as the camera pans out to show their bodies falling.

Surprisingly, the ending has the Dark Urge follow in their fate, tipping off the edge as well. The clip ends with the narrator, voiced by Amelia Tyler, saying this line: “Time for the final act, your tragedy has become mankind’s.”

It seems as though this ending will have the Dark Urge help the Netherbrain take over the world, but they will decide not to stick around to see what it will become. Or perhaps the Dark Urge lives and flies off; the clip is cut so players can’t see how it will truly end.

This isn’t the only new content shown off by Larian, as the devs previously shared another diabolical ending for players to look forward to once the next patch rolls around. Although not for the Dark Urge, this one is just as disturbing.

Replies to the Reddit post are full of fans who love how dark these evil endings are. “Imagine doing this to your companions who have been by your side every step of the journey,” said one commenter who was shocked by the morbidity of the new cinematic.

Players also appreciated how the Dark Urge jumped as well, with another reply explaining, “You caused all this death and destruction just to end your own life.”

Other fans have found it incredibly difficult to experience endings like this. As another commenter said, “I cannot physically bring myself to choose them they hurt too much.”

With September only being a couple of weeks away, more ending teasers may be in store ahead of Patch 7‘s release – or perhaps Larian will leave the best for fans to discover on their own.