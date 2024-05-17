GamingBaldur's Gate

Baldur’s Gate 3’s most unique companion has the most boring backstory

Jessica Filby
Baldur's Gate 3 annoyancesLarian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 has some exciting companions filled with the kind of backstories many D&D players dream of for their own characters – but perhaps the most unique companion just has the most boring backstory.

From being enslaved by a cambion, kidnapped by a cult, a prisoner to a powerful vampire, and even being chosen by a god, the companions of BG3 are certainly not lacking in both flair and incredibly unfortunate circumstances.

However, one companion doesn’t seem to live up to these standards, and they still retain one of the most interesting character designs in the game.

Lae’zel has a fantastic character design, leading to multiple cosplays, similar creations, and inspirations for new D&D campaigns – but she just has the most boring backstory of them all.

Sure, she’s a deadly warrior in service of Vlaakith, but before the tadpole incident, she was just a generic Gith soldier; nothing special really happened to her until the infection.

baldur's gate 3 orinLarian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 players were quick to spot the glaring normality of her backstory, sharing that “Ironically, Lae’zel is the most normal person in the party” on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit.

Others found it to be hilarious that “the literal alien has the least fantastical background and role.” As a fighter, she’s almost your standard character, using the simplest class and easiest background, despite having one of the most unique races available in the game (aside from Dragonborn).

“Lae’zel was basically the class valedictorian and then got abducted right before graduation,” joked another player, going on to say, “Now she’s finding out her people’s Judas is still alive, and actually, he’s the one who had a point.”

Ultimately, while Lae’zel may have a pretty standard backstory, her real adventure happens during the game, where she discovers more about Orpheus and Vlaakith. The other companions certainly have in-game arcs, but none match up to Lae’zel’s total twist of belief (aside from maybe Shadowheart).

