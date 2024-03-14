Baldur’s Gate 3’s most “anti-climactic” NPC is a massive missed opportunity

NPCs play a crucial role in the storytelling and world development of Baldur’s Gate 3. However, there is one NPC that players feel is anti-climactic and feels like a missed opportunity.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive game and the NPCs you come across in your journeys are as important as the companions. These NPCs will offer you quests and items that assist you in progressing the story and have an impact on the events of the world.

However, there is one NPC that players feel is a missed opportunity as they feel anti-climactic and pointless. The NPC under consideration is the Raven Guy and a major section of the community is unhappy with how Larian Studios handled them.

Baldur’s Gate 3 feel Raven Guy NPC is a missed opportunity

The discussion surrounding the topic was initiated by a Reddit user where they claimed “When you encounter him he is super creepy, alludes to immense power, has a white raven he communicates with and sends you to punish the wicked.” They further continued, “Turns out to be an emo Elf with no special skills who can’t even summon ravens, he has a pair of gloves with “Summon Raven Familiar” on them.”

They continued, “Also he has a letter on him where the people at home desperately want him to come home instead of being an idiot pursuing things nobody cares about and instead help to stabilize the city he left.” Other players joined in the conversation as a lot of them have very similar ideas.

One such user mentioned, “The game was supposed to have some sort of side content about the Raven Queen, but nothing really came of that. I guess it was scrapped in favour of focusing more on Shar.” Another user chimed in, “You just do his quest and you don’t even learn that he’s this sh***y loser in most outcomes.”

One player also claimed, “However, his raven was the exact opposite.” Finally, one of the players commented, “I honestly loved his aesthetic but I loved smiting him even more when he was revealed to be a petty little s**thead.”

Therefore, it is safe to mention that most players did not like this character. Some of them found it funny how useless the Raven Guy is, while others felt he was a waste of time and a loser in the end.