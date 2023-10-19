Baldur’s Gate 3’s Karlach actor streams as her character in beloved playthrough

Actor Samantha Beart reprised her role as Karlach after playing Baldur’s Gate 3 as her own character while live streaming, as fans loved it.

Baldurs Gate 3’s Karlach quickly became a fan-favorite character in the story-rich Dungeons & Dragons RPG.

Everyone’s favorite tiefling barbarian has been adored by players for being a courageous warrior who wears her emotions on her sleeve and aims to live life to the fullest.

Off the back of the game’s success, Larian Studios even gave fans a chance to learn more about Karlach’s actor and the rest of the beloved cast when they played DnD.

Now, Samantha Beart gave fans more in-depth insights into her character during a live stream on October 18th.

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Karlach actor plays as herself on stream

In the broadcast titled: “Karlach Plays Karlach,” the actor revealed she was live streaming for the first time as she went live on her own YouTube channel.

“I don’t know what I’m doing I just felt like this would be the ultimate immersive experience as a performer and give you a right laugh,” Beart announced as she began the stream.

“I’m going to lose my mind doing this but wow there are a heck of a lot of you in today and I was not expecting that,” she added.

Beart played through the game as her own character for over two hours as she shared interesting facts while constantly answering viewers’ questions.

She could be heard rooting for herself numerous times during the stream, as she said: “Go on girl,” and “Don’t you just love her.”

After stopping right around the 2-hour mark, the actor delighted her viewers by announcing she would be doing another via YouTube on Monday to continue her playthrough as Karlach.

Aside from the actor, if you need help building the best Karlach build in Baldur’s Gate 3 then check out our guide.



