Baldur’s Gate 3’s hidden detail in hell reveals more truth about Moonrise

Baldur’s Gate 3 has plenty of little details that can easily be missed, and this particular Moonrise Easter egg in the House of Hope is one example.

Finally making your way to Baldur’s Gate 3 in Act 3 feels like a breath of fresh air after you’ve made it out in one piece from Moonrise Towers. All of a sudden, the world that previously felt dark and empty is now bright and brimming with so many people.

To most players, this and the fact that Act 3 has so many quests can make the game feel overwhelming at some points. Hence, it’s easy to miss many things – especially when playing the game blindly.

And if you decide to take Raphael’s deal and not bother to go to hell and steal your contract or the Orphic Hammer, then you’ll miss out on one particular Easter egg about Moonrise Towers. As shared in a Reddit thread, you can meet the architect behind the Moonrise Towers in hell.

This is only possible if players open the portal to hell to visit Raphael’s House of Hope. There, you’ll meet Infernal Mason, one of the souls bound to Raphael, stuck in the House of Hope and unable to leave. However, if you’re rushing through the place, it can be easy to miss him.

Larian Studios Baldur’s Gate 3 players can learn more about the truth behind Moonrise Towers when visiting the House of Hope in hell.

After talking to him, he reveals that he’s an architect in life, explains his proudest work, and even details the deal he made with Raphael. Players then have the option to ask if he’s the architect of Moonrise Towers, which he confirms.

His response after telling him about your encounter with Ketheric leads to pretty wholesome dialogues. Not only is he happy that Thorm has been defeated, but he also thanks you when you mention that you’ve lifted the shadow curse – provided that you succeeded in protecting the portal.

“Nearly 400 hours, and I have no idea who this guy is. I can’t believe how much I still haven’t discovered,” one user commented.

Meanwhile, another user wrote: “If I’m doing a run where I don’t fight Raph, I’ll go HOH [House of Hope] just to inform the nice skeleton guy about his tower. One of my favorite inconsequential NPCs. I always wished we could see him interact with Hope.”

Baldur’s Gate 3 has so many little details you can easily miss. Not just details from talking to NPCs, but ones that require you to interact with certain items, like this secret buff you can get from Cazador’s bed.