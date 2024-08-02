Baldur’s Gate 3’s Gale hypnotizes the Nautiloid

Even a year after Baldur’s Gate 3’s full release, players are still discovering new and strange occurrences. One player managed to hypnotize the Nautiloid, which should not have been possible.

Spells such as Hypnotic Pattern could render enemies Hypnotized for two turns, but nowhere in its description did it say it could inflict this status effect on non-living things.

Someone on the Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit posted an image of Gale hypnotizing the Nautiloid, which is a ship, not a living enemy. It also had the Mental Fatigue status effect, showing the spell was effective.

During the final battle in Act 3, players had to comb through waves of enemies to reach the Netherbrain while the Nautiloid Mind Flayer ship blasted the party of heroes from above.

The Initiative bar on top of the screen showed Gale and the party in blue as allies, and all the other creatures in red as enemies. But the Nautiloid took a turn in combat with brown trimming which signified it as an environmental obstacle.

Little did this player know that Gale could cast Hypnotic Pattern on the level 16 Nautiloid with 10,000 health. The ship in the image wasn’t even close enough to reach, but the spell worked as if they were in range.

Fans in the replies congratulated Gale on his achievement, with one player joking “He’s the Rizzard of Waterdeep, nothing can resist him.”

Someone questioned how Gale could target the Nautiloid in the first place. The original poster’s response explained how you couldn’t technically target it, but they assumed its hitbox was inside the area where Gale cast the spell.

This meant that this strange occurrence was not due to a glitch, although Baldur’s Gate 3 fans recently wished for some bugs to become permanent features.

The player also went into detail about the Nautiloid’s stats, which granted players interesting insights. It had an AC of 18, immunity to all damage types, and a whopping 30 Constitution score.

With a Wisdom level of six, it was no surprise to see that the Nautiloid failed its Wisdom saving throw against Gale’s Hypnotic Pattern.