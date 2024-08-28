Baldur’s Gate 3’s frustrating invisible enemies can be “cheesed” with genius trick

Baldur’s Gate 3 players share a genius trick to help “cheese” frustrating invisible enemies when they disappear from plain sight.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive open-world title, one that tasks players with navigating their way through different enemy types and making the right decisions during key quests.

The RPG provides many useful tools for players to utilize during combat, however, the developers have made sure to restore balance by also allowing enemies to use similar abilities.

Invisibility is one such handy feature in Baldur’s Gate 3 that can be the difference between defeating a boss and meeting your demise. From Act 2 onwards certain enemies will also be able to vanish from thin air, making it almost impossible to defeat them.

Larian Studios Poltergeists are one such enemy in Baldur’s Gate 3 that is invisible

In a new Reddit thread, one BG3 player shared a handy tool to help defeat invisible enemies after noticing that many others have been posting their struggles.

“For those who don’t know, there’s a trick to ‘see’ where invisible enemies are, and it doesn’t cost any resources and can be done immediately after they turn invisible. This was present in Divinity Original Sin 2, and wasn’t fixed in Baldur’s Gate 3. Really helps with some fights,” began the original poster.

When someone does turn invisible, “their character is still somewhere close” or even “in the exact same spot,” they explained.

As such, the player revealed that “all you have to do is select any character that lets you see the move line, AKA, where your character will go if you click on the ground to move them. Move it around until you find a spot where it looks like you could move there, but the marker won’t perfectly line up.”

Therefore, instead of meeting your demise from an unexpected attack from a hidden enemy, this trip eliminates the element of surprise and put you back on an even playing field when cornered by invisible enemies.

While others noted that Volo’s ability to “see invisibility” is a handy tool, they also mentioned that this feature is “pretty bugged” and reinforced the original poster’s tip as being one of the best ways to deal with hidden enemies.

