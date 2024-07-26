Baldur’s Gate 3’s Elminster shocks players with his real race

The Baldur’s Gate 3 community has discovered the legendary Elminster, a staple of Dungeons and Dragons lore, is not human in the game. Instead, his character sheet has described him as a Construct.

Elminster, traditionally depicted as a wise and powerful 20th-level spellcaster, is a revered figure in the D&D universe. This iconic character has graced the pages of Forgotten Realms comic books and starred in other D&D games like Neverwinter Online.

For every Dungeons and Dragons fan, Elminster has always been a human – until now.

A Baldur’s Gate 3 player made a startling discovery while examining the character sheet of the supposed Elminster. The “Weary Traveler” isn’t the legendary wizard himself but just a mere Construct.

Shocked, the player turned to Reddit, seeking clarity. The community confirmed the revelation: Elminster doesn’t appear in the game.

Instead, the “man” encountered at the beginning of Act 2 is a robot, a magical construct created by Elminster via a simulacrum spell. Without the disguise, he would look pretty similar to Bernard.

The real Elminster tasked this artificial messenger with delivering a critical message from Mystra to Gale in Baldur’s Gate 3. This is what propels his character arc forward.

Player reactions ranged from amused disbelief to humor. One player was notably offended and remarked, “Elminster didn’t even take the time to deliver the news to Gale himself.” Another BG3 player joked, “And he still demanded we feed him.”

Others defended Elminster, “It’s probably not a good idea to go say hello to the walking nuclear bomb from up close.”

Since Baldur’s Gate 3 was released in August 2023, players haven’t stopped combing through its three-act saga for more juicy secrets.

They have never left empty-handed, but they have been a bit shaken over the bizarre things Scratch fetches or the shocking truth about Orin’s father.