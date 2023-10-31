Baldur’s Gate 3’s cruelest villain is not who you expect

This Baldur’s Gate 3 NPC turned out to be a whole lot more than meets the eye, shocking fans with their brutality.

There are plenty of morally complex characters in Baldur’s Gate 3. Thanks to the game’s expansive choice and branching script, there are many ways you can decide to interact with evil characters. You can attempt to reason with them, cut them down, or even join them in their nefarious deeds.

For the most part, NPC are fairly upfront about their intentions. In situations where that’s not the case, you can usually call on an insight check or Detect Thoughts to discern what they’re hiding. Yet, as this player discovered, some characters will take you entirely off guard with their cruelty.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players surprised by vicious NPC

The Baldur’s Gate 3 player took to the game’s subreddit and wrote a post titled “This is one of the most evil non-main villain characters.” The post’s content was simply a screenshot of a blue jay. Emphasizing just how minor a character the blue jay is, they then posted a follow-up comment explaining the bird’s side quest.

Upon the player using Speak with Animals, the blue jay wove a sob story of him being ousted from his nest by a flock of brutish eagles. When the player investigated the nest, it became clear to them that the supposedly stolen nest was far too large to house a blue jay.

Inside the nest, they found an eagle chick and made the decision to knock the eagles unconscious to complete the quest instead of killing them. Yet, when they left the job unfinished, the blue jay ruthlessly finished the eagles off then “the little sh*t happily takes over the nest of a mother and her child and laughs at their death.”

What’s worse, the nest where the player first spoke to the blue jay also seems to have been stolen from another bird, as shown by the blue jay’s corpse in their inventory. As other players pointed out, this cold-blooded display is not uncommon among blue jays in real life. So, in a way, this side quest is like Baldur’s Gate 3’s answer to a super messed up nature documentary.

