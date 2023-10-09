Baldur’s Gate 3’s confusing Heat build leaves players frustrated

Tons of Baldur’s Gate 3 fans have been left feeling frustrated after diving into the “complicated” Heat mechanic.

There are plenty of features, elements, and mechanics to explore in Baldur’s Gate 3, which can often be either a blessing or a curse for many players. On one hand, it invites a large aspect of creativity and versatility, allowing players to make whatever character they want and build it how they please.

However, on the other hand, as fans have seen through the Heat mechanic, that almost unlimited design can be pretty complicated and confusing. In terms of Heat, it’s leaving many players pretty frustrated and ignoring the addition entirely.

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans slam “complicated” Heat mechanic

Posting onto Reddit, one user shared their confusions and frustrations, attaching an image of the Ring of Self Immolation. Along with that featured a series of descriptions for the action caused by the ring, then the Heat mechanic, then Heat Convergence, which is a byproduct of that mechanic. The poster also asked the community: “This mechanic is complicated, right? It’s not just me?”

It seems the community certainly doesn’t think it’s just the player, with the post gaining plenty of traction among fans.

One user explained the problem with Heat builds, which are character builds that rely on this mechanic to deal extra damage: “I think heat builds can work fine, but it sorta feels bad, you know? Like someone pointed out, you can lose concentration on your firewall, and it ignores your resistances as far as I know. It feels bad.”

The situation they’re explaining came from another user who complained that while using Wall of Fire, the heat mechanic dealt one point of damage on the character, who then dropped their concentration and lost the spell, making it entirely void.

Larian Studios Karlach is an ideal companion for Heat, if she’s built to withstand that damage.

One key complaint was towards resistance, with some arguing that Heat seems to ignore resistances to fire and will therefore make the above issue more common: “If it took resistances into account and you couldn’t lose concentration it would be so cool.”

Ultimately, many other Baldur’s Gate 3 players don’t love the Heat mechanic, thinking the items with that design on them were “just a silly ‘set yourself on fire for fun’ item” while others avoid it “cause it’s too complicated for me.”

Heat can be extremely useful for many builds, but players will need to prepare for a little extra reading to understand the mechanic and get their character ready for any extra damage they can receive.