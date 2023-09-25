Baldur’s Gate 3’s Astarion is now helping sleepy gamers get out of bed

Baldur’s Gate 3’s Astarion has taken up a new job of motivating sleepy gamers to finally hop out of bed and get started with their day.

The companions from Baldur’s Gate 3 have swiftly taken the internet by storm, stealing the hearts of every adventurer who has met them. Arguably the most charming of all though is the cunning rogue Astarion, whose witty remarks scored him a special spot in the eyes of gamers everywhere.

Article continues after ad

While Astarion is generally a rogue within the confines of Dungeons and Dragons, his voice actor Neil Newbon has played in many roles, including Heisenberg in Resident Evil Village.

Article continues after ad

Now, Newbon has given Astarion a new role of life coach, with the cunning rogue promoting a healthy lifestyle that avoids sleeping in.

Astarion becomes a life coach, helping regulate gamers sleep

As a vampire Astarion doesn’t receive a lot of sunlight, however, that doesn’t stop them from making sure you’re up bright and early in the morning.

Article continues after ad

“Oh hello, it’s Astarion. Get up. I said get the f*** up. My god, you’re so lazy, just like Gale. Get out of bed and get up. It’s the morning.” the vampire snidely prods.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“Listen I might be a vampire that’s been away from the sun for 200 years and I can actually now walk thanks to a tadpole that’s induced my mind, but even I don’t rest in. Get the f*** up”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Astarion’s coaching even includes step-by-step instructions on your morning routine, including how to use your toothbrush. That is until he gets fed up and leaves you up to Shadowheart’s Guidance.

Larian Studios Shadowheart’s ability to cast Guidance makes players absolutely adore having her around.

“Good, you’re half awake, like a f***king zombie. Now step two, the bathroom. Yeah, no. Keep going. No that’s not the bathroom. That’s the closet, out of the closet… Not back to bed Jesus, hells below. Good, you’re back on your feet again whether you know it or not.

Article continues after ad

“Head to the bathroom, pick up the yeah. No, don’t drop it. No that’s the toilet. No, that’s not the sink. You know what? Good luck. Gather your party, venture forth and well I don’t know get somebody to cast Guidance on you or something.”

Article continues after ad

We’re not quite sure if Astarion will keep to his role as a life coach, but it’s always good to see them branching out nonetheless.