Baldur’s Gate 3’s Astarion is now helping sleepy gamers get out of bed
Baldur’s Gate 3’s Astarion has taken up a new job of motivating sleepy gamers to finally hop out of bed and get started with their day.
The companions from Baldur’s Gate 3 have swiftly taken the internet by storm, stealing the hearts of every adventurer who has met them. Arguably the most charming of all though is the cunning rogue Astarion, whose witty remarks scored him a special spot in the eyes of gamers everywhere.
While Astarion is generally a rogue within the confines of Dungeons and Dragons, his voice actor Neil Newbon has played in many roles, including Heisenberg in Resident Evil Village.
Now, Newbon has given Astarion a new role of life coach, with the cunning rogue promoting a healthy lifestyle that avoids sleeping in.
Astarion becomes a life coach, helping regulate gamers sleep
As a vampire Astarion doesn’t receive a lot of sunlight, however, that doesn’t stop them from making sure you’re up bright and early in the morning.
“Oh hello, it’s Astarion. Get up. I said get the f*** up. My god, you’re so lazy, just like Gale. Get out of bed and get up. It’s the morning.” the vampire snidely prods.
“Listen I might be a vampire that’s been away from the sun for 200 years and I can actually now walk thanks to a tadpole that’s induced my mind, but even I don’t rest in. Get the f*** up”
Astarion’s coaching even includes step-by-step instructions on your morning routine, including how to use your toothbrush. That is until he gets fed up and leaves you up to Shadowheart’s Guidance.
“Good, you’re half awake, like a f***king zombie. Now step two, the bathroom. Yeah, no. Keep going. No that’s not the bathroom. That’s the closet, out of the closet… Not back to bed Jesus, hells below. Good, you’re back on your feet again whether you know it or not.
“Head to the bathroom, pick up the yeah. No, don’t drop it. No that’s the toilet. No, that’s not the sink. You know what? Good luck. Gather your party, venture forth and well I don’t know get somebody to cast Guidance on you or something.”
We’re not quite sure if Astarion will keep to his role as a life coach, but it’s always good to see them branching out nonetheless.