Baldur’s Gate 3 players disappointed by one Origin character’s lack of content

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans aren’t happy with the fact that Origin character Wyll has comparatively less content than the rest.

To the delight of RPG fans, Baldur’s Gate 3 is replete with content that most players will likely never lay eyes on. Such a robust array of content offerings is thanks in no small part to the various companions that users can recruit throughout their adventures.

Fan-favorite recruits include the likes of Astarion and Karlach, both of whom have interesting personal stories and can develop into compelling romance options.

Yet, there’s one origin character who receives the short end of the stick, according to BG3 faithful – Wyll. One player took the time to closely examine why the Warlock feels so underserved in the otherwise content-rich experience.

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans say Origin character Wyll “deserved better”

After completing two BG3 runs, Redditor blue_suede_shoe concluded that “Wyll deserved better.” As someone who loved the Warlock’s early access content, the player used their second playthrough to dive more into the Wyll-centric content, only to find it considerably lacking.

This is especially obvious when looking at the amount of dialogue afforded to each Origin companion. Linking to a breakdown by YouTuber Chubblot, the Redditor noted that Astarion has well over 12 hours of voice lines, same with Shadowheart. Lae’zel and Karlach both get more than 10 hours of dialogue. Wyll, on the other hand, has 8 1/2 hours of similar content.

Apparently, Wyll’s number of romance scenes in Baldur’s Gate 3 doesn’t compare to his counterparts, either. The Reddit user continued, “Additionally, Wyll is the only romance to lack an intimacy scene, the closest we get to one consists of literally rolling around on the ground.”

The dearth of content even applies to Wyll’s own character arc. “And arguably, Wyll’s Act 3 resolution revolves more around the Emperor than himself… He quite literally takes a backseat to the Emperor in his own storyline.”

Notably, the original poster isn’t alone in their thinking. Several responses to the Reddit thread similarly lament Wyll’s relatively minimal focus in the acclaimed Larian-made RPG.

Explained one person, “I think what helps contribute to Wyll being less memorable than Gale and Karlach, despite sharing similar lack of content, is the lack of engagement scenes in his storyline.” Players can perform magic and stargaze with Gale, for example. Wyll doesn’t have comparable hangout sessions with the protagonist.

Another fan chimed in, “Wow. I knew Wyll was holding the short stick but I didn’t know it was THIS short.” It seems most would agree the folk legend did indeed deserve better.