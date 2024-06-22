Baldur’s Gate 3 trick lets you get rid of hated NPC in the most satisfying way

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have revealed the best ways to deal with one particular NPC that’s extremely hated for their personality and behavior.

Not everyone will be kind to you in Faerun, and some of the worst characters in Baldur’s Gate 3 are exactly proof of that. However, out of all of them, there’s one particular NPC that the community loathes more than others, and that’s none other than Wulbren Bongle.

You’ll meet Wulbren Bongle locked up in Moonrise Tower’s prison, asking for your help to free him in Act 2. But after everything you’ve done and all the hoops you’ve gone through, the deep gnome doesn’t even look grateful when you reencounter him in the Last Light Inn.

Not only that, but he is also rude to Barcus and reveals a strong hate against the Gondians, making him an extremely despicable character overall – to the point that there’s a subreddit dedicated to hating him. As an act of revenge, players have come up with several ways in a Reddit thread to make him useful in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Larian Studios Baldur’s Gate 3 fans won’t let Wulbren disrespect Barcus.

“When you’re trying to get into Wyrm’s crossing, and the Ironhands attack the steel watch and flaming fists, don’t get involved and let the fists live. After the fight, you can find one of them, and he will say that they’ve been trying to find the terrorist cell’s hideout,” explained one player.

As it turns out, if you agree to help, you’ll be rewarded by bringing Wulbren’s head to them. By doing this, not only do you get to keep all the explosives in his hideout, but you essentially also get paid to kill Wulbren. However, in order for this sequence to happen, you’ll need to save the Ironhands in the forge in Act 1.

Following this suggestion, another user also chimed in to share how they’ve dealt with him; “Either that or throw him in the ocean after I destroy the steel watch. But this way you get 800 gold and possibly two inspirations (criminal and jaheira) or you get his head to save if that’s your thing.”

Overall, it’s clear that Wulbren remains one of the most hated characters in Baldur’s Gate 3. However, knowing so many options, players are always free to come up with their own ideas when it comes to taking advantage or getting rid of the unsympathetic deep gnome character.