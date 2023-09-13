Baldur’s Gate 3 surprises MTG players with suspiciously familiar characters

Baldur’s Gate 3 has a ton of characters throughout all three of its acts, and it can be hard to keep track of so many faces.

However, players who are also fans of Magic: The Gathering have noticed a few familiar faces cropping up across the world, with some cropping up as early as the first act.

Zevlor, the tiefling you meet at the Druid’s village in Act 1, was a particular standout for one player of both the video game and the card game, who pointed it out on the official Baldur’s Gate 3 subreddit.

This prompted significant discussion in the comments over why there was so much overlap between MTG and Larian’s latest release.

Are Baldur’s Gate 3 and Magic: The Gathering in the same world?

Sort of? It’s complicated. Basically, Baldur’s Gate exists in the Forgotten Realms part of Dungeons and Dragons, which is one of several dimensions, or planes, that exist in DnD.

In Magic: The Gathering, you’re playing as a “planeswalker”, someone with the ability to travel to and from all of these different realities, and the world of Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of them.

Baldur’s Gate 3 was developed by Larian Studio but Wizards of the Coast who produce Magic: The Gathering, were also consulted closely in the development process as they hold the license for DnD.

