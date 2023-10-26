Baldur’s Gate 3 struggles with ‘out of order’ gameplay

Even if you can’t talk her into the coveted “shared arrangement”, who’s gonna turn down Lae’zel?

Baldur’s Gate 3 players discover that the game can’t handle it when they playthrough the first act of the game in a different order.

BG3 has taken the gaming community by storm since releasing in August of 2023. Inspired by the D&D storyline and lore, the roleplaying title has over 100,000 players playing at a time.

With the title’s nearly infinite storyline possibilities it has inspired players to go through the game multiple times. These playthroughs often mean different decision making which can lead to a new telling of the story. Whether players are trying to decide good over evil or who to romance, the playthroughs make for a new experience each time.

Although one Redditor discovered that if the game is played out in a different way at the beginning, it can lead to some confusing dialogue along the way.

Redditor catches slip in BG3 dialogue after recruiting Lae’zel

Upon leaving the nautiloid at the start of the game, the player is tasked with exploring the island they have crash-landed on. It’s on this island that the player will be able to recruit some of the key members of their party.

Typically players are to recruit Shadowheart first as she is the closest to the landing on the beach of the island. However those who are playing the game another time around they may opt to recruit party members out of typical order.

One Reddit user by the name of Tentacle showcased a screenshot of their playthrough where they recruit Astarion and Lae’zel first before making it to Shadowheart. The first dialogue with Shadowheart seems to be set in place no matter what.

“New run,” said the post. “Doing things in a different order. And well uh…”

The third choice of the dialogue sequence asks about Lae’zel who meets the player and Shadowheart on the nautiloid. The player has the option to ask Shadowheart about ‘our gith friend’ in reference to Lae’zel who is standing right behind the player in the scene.

“Remember her,” joked one user. “She looks a lot like the gith behind me except she wasn’t wearing a bow.”

Comments poked fun at the irony in the scene with a few users choosing their own dialogue choices as a response. With so many choices throughout the story, there is bound to be a mix-up with the dialogue depending on the order of the playthrough. Although its parts of Baldur’s Gate 3 that make players appreciate the richness and depth of the storyline.