Baldur’s Gate 3 speedrunner beats all 3 acts in half an hour

In response to criticism of her previous records, a Baldur’s Gate 3 speedrunner managed to beat all three acts of the game in just over half an hour.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive RPG with hundreds of hours of content for players to explore, but for speedrunners, that size is merely a challenge rather than a deterrent.

Since launch, speedrunner Mae has been sharing new and innovative ways to break the game and roll credits in minutes rather than hours. She has set and defended records for Any% runs, using strategies like hopping around as Gale to essentially detonating a nuke and stuffing Shadowheart’s corpse in a box to skip Act 3.

While impressive, some have claimed those runs don’t really count since they skip so much of the game. In response, Mae has shared a new Any% (All Acts) speedrun that manages to go through every act and unskippable boss fight in just over half an hour.

Baldur’s Gate 3 Any% (All Acts) speedrun involves a lot of jumping, shoving & exploits

After sharing some of the negative comments her previous records received, Mae shared her impressive accomplishment in a video titled “Speedrunning Baldur’s Gate 3 By Launching Everyone to Their Doom.”

Unsurprisingly, her Tav, named “Ketchup Man,” breezes through the Nautiloid in 34 seconds. From there, there’s a lot of jumping and companion murder to speed through the game.

The run is really worth watching for yourself (and much less of a time commitment than a typical Baldur’s Gate 3 playthrough), but some highlights include taking down Ketheric Thorm using a Witch Bolt cast from a distance and carrying Enver Gortash around so he could be thrown off a bridge.

Ultimately, Mae is able to roll credits in just 30 minutes and 22 seconds – quite the feat, considering it takes most players rushing the main story about 40 hours to beat Baldur’s Gate 3.

Given Mae’s track record, it wouldn’t be surprising to see her cut down on her time in the future, especially if someone else manages to take her record. For now, though, it’s clear the speedrunner has gotten the last laugh following all those critical comments.

