Baldur’s Gate 3 players share the game’s “smallest annoyances”

Baldur’s Gate 3 players have shared the minor annoyances that still need to be addressed in the popular CRPG.

There’s no denying that Baldur’s Gate 3 counts among the most celebrated games to launch in 2023. Critics and players alike have lauded everything from its story and characters to the gameplay and continued post-launch support.

No game is perfect, however, and the same holds true for Larian Studios’ Game of the Year-winning opus.

As such, players have taken it upon themselves to outline some of BG3’s trouble spots, specifically the minor annoyances that tend to get under their skin.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Players outline the small annoyances in Baldur’s Gate 3

A user on the BG3 subreddit asked fellow fans about their “smallest annoyances” with the game. The original poster shared a few of their own, calling out things like the inaccurate use of parchment paper in Act 3.

Minor gripes shared by other players include the function of doors on PC. One person wrote, “Doors. Especially on PC when I click past a door, I want to go past it. Not open it. Or close it.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Someone else chimed in to note their frustrations with persuading or intimidating guards. Apparently, convincing a guard to let you access a restricted area doesn’t keep your companions out of trouble. And when the companion raises the alarm, it’s logged as an offense on the player’s part. The original poster agreed, “The crime system definitely still needs a lot of work before it’s working properly.”

Article continues after ad

Larian Studios Baldur’s Gate 3 companions

Another player argued that combat camera angles could still use some refinement. “I can’t stand the camera angles during combat. Character attacks. Game: Let’s take a hardcore zoom in of the ground…”

Article continues after ad

Other Baldur’s Gate 3 players detailed even smaller annoyances, with one saying Bards should be able to play piano props located across the world.

Elsewhere in the thread, a fan brought attention to an issue that plagues countless RPGs and open-world games – the inability to share wealth. They specifically recalled meeting a woman in Act 3 who needs gold for their sick kid, yet players “can’t even donate one coin.”

Article continues after ad

Since Larian continues to support Baldur’s Gate 3, at least some of these grievances may be resolved over time.