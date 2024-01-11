Baldur’s Gate 3 players split on why Shadowheart is the ‘most romanced companion’

Though Shadowheart counts as the most popular romance interest in Baldur’s Gate 3, fans can’t seem to agree on why.

In December 2023, Larian Studios shared several interesting stats related to Baldur’s Gate 3. The information confirmed what many had long suspected – Shadowheart constitutes the most popular love interest, with 51 percent of players reaching the end of her romance arc.

Of course, the numbers could be somewhat skewed considering the amount of people who’ve played through the game more than once. But, still, Shadowheart’s winning over 50 percent of the player base is nothing to scoff at, especially given the competition from other companions.

When it comes to why so many easily fall for the half-elf, fans can’t quite pin down what makes her so alluring.

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans debate of popularity Shadowheart romance

Reddit user codefinbel wrote a lengthy post explaining why they believe Shadowheart‘s such a popular love interest. The Redditor first pointed out the “most obvious reasons;” for one, they think BG3’s audience predominantly comprises straight men. Secondly, they argue her popularity could be due to the fact that she’s one of the first companions the game introduces.

However, the player notes there could be another explanation that few have considered – “Shadowheart is the only ‘human-looking’ female companion and the only ‘traditionally’ female companion.”

They continued, “All the other [female companions] have strong traditionally masculine attributes.”

Larian Studios

Fellow fans seem to disagree with this thinking about Baldur’s Gate 3’s Shadowheart romance. One of the most upvoted replies, which has more likes than the original post, says the “whole event sequence is very natural with Shadowheart.”

The commenter further argues that Larian Studios went out of its way to make Shadowheart easy to romance. Someone else pointed out that she basically tells players how to win her over.

An even more popular comment joked, “Dude wrote a whole book, it is simple: EMO CHICK WITH DADDY ISSUES.”

Others chimed in with more thoughtful theories. Someone who echoed the ‘she’s easy to love’ sentiment added that it’s not just straight men who love Shadowheart – lesbian and bi women prefer her, as well.

The user explained, “Bi and lesbian women also love Shart (she might as well be an OC by a closeted bi 14-year-old who’s really into Evanescence) which I think is a big reason why she isn’t just the most popular romance but has the simple majority behind her.”

Those who align with this thinking argued Shadowheart’s voice also made her especially appealing.

Whatever the reason for the Shadowheart obsession, it seems there are myriad explanations for why her romance is worth pursuing.