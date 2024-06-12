Bizarre Baldur’s Gate 3 bug reveals Shadowheart’s “true name”

In a dialogue exchange with Ketheric Thorm, one BG3 player found a hilarious bug that gives Shadowheart a different name.

An Origin character in Baldur’s Gate 3, the high half-elf known as Shadowheart quickly became a fan-favorite companion.

Players meet her early in the game during the Prologue, and, over time, she reveals herself to be a dominant combatant on the battlefield and a friend well worth having. Shadowheart additionally makes for an intriguing love interest.

However, fans may not know everything about the half high-elf. While she was named Jenevelle Hallowleaf at birth, one BG3 player has discovered another name Shadowheart will answer to.

Text of a conversation between Ketheric Thorm and Shadowheart shows the former asking for the companion character’s name. The answer he receives is pretty shocking. “I’m called [GEN_PlayerName…],” the text reads in part.

Reddit user Heldhram shared a screenshot of the code error, joking that it may reveal “Shadowheart’s ‘real’ name.”

BG3 players in the Reddit thread have found the Shadowheart bug hilarious. One person joked, “The first part is pronounced the same. The second part, well maybe it’s elvish.”

Someone else remarked that it must be her “True Name.”

Elsewhere in the Reddit thread, someone quipped that the original poster “found the secret ending where she turns into a fully digital being and assimilates the Sword Coast.”

This is far from the first of BG3’s hilarious Shadowheart glitches. One player found a bug wherein Shadowheart’s portrait in the sidebar is the only one that looks out of place. Instead of her usual pose, the character’s head appears tiny and she eerily looks directly at the camera.

Players have also encountered an issue preventing them from breaking up with Shadowheart. However, others have wondered why anyone would want to do such a thing.