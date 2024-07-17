Due to a weird bug, one Baldur’s Gate 3 player had their epilogue romance ending interrupted by Gale arriving uninvited.

For many Baldur’s Gate 3 fans, the romance they build with their Tav’s love interest counts as an essential part of the experience.

Some players have faced tougher experiences than others in this respect. In the past, one user had to contend with Shadowheart refusing to acknowledge a breakup request. Minthara has also proven difficult to part ways with, according to Baldur’s Gate 3 fans.

Article continues after ad

But a Redditor named zephyr_us encountered a different kind of conundrum when trying to enjoy romantic epilogue scenes with Shadowheart.

For some reason, Gale “third-wheeled” the entire ending sequence, hanging around in the background as if he were a natural part of the scenery.

“I was looking forward to a tender moment with Shadowheart, but I couldn’t escape from Gale’s disapproving looks,” the Baldur’s Gate 3 player said of the wizard’s constant intrusions.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Joke one person in response to the post, “Gale just standing there, thinking about Mystra. ‘She used to hold me like that.'”

In the comments section, the Redditor clarified that it seemed to be a bug stemming from their time playing co-op with three friends.

The player explained, “I was in a 4-person co-op game, and my friend’s character who had romanced Gale had just finished their scene in the same room. I guess [Gale] didn’t take kindly to getting kicked out.”

Article continues after ad

Fans continue to encounter odd glitches like this one when exploring the RPG. For instance, one BG3 player stumbled across a bug not too long ago that locked them in an endless hugging session with Halsin.