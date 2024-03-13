Baldur’s Gate 3 players warned against storing items in ribcages

A PSA from one Baldur’s Gate 3 player tells fellow fans that ribcages are not the ideal place to store items because of a glitch.

Baldur’s Gate 3 players quickly picked up on a neat inventory trick not long after the game launched. The trick is that ribcages actually make for good storage items.

Users can drop one into their inventory, and then pop items into it to conserve space. And since a single ribcage only bears a weight of 0.1, they prove lighter than other available storage options like burlap sacks.

Unfortunately, it seems BG3’s ribcage method may not be the best practice for storing excess items for the time being.

Baldur’s Gate 3 PSA: Don’t store items in ribcages

A Baldur’s Gate 3 fan and Reddit user named lifeistrulyawesome learned the hard way that the light storage containers currently suffer from a devastating bug.

BG3 characters can only hold one ribcage in their inventory at a time. Now, thanks to a bug, picking up a second ribcage will delete the previous one and every item it held inside. Talk about a quick way to clear up inventory space.

The Redditor didn’t discover this glitch until after they’d already lost an important item because of it. They explained, “I learned this lesson the hard way. I was storing the clown’s severed members in a ribcage in my inventory. Now I will have to pickpocket the Spellmight Gloves.”

Larian Studios Inventory management in Baldur’s Gate 3 is no joke.

According to several comments in the Reddit thread, the original poster isn’t wrong about this issue. Baldur’s Gate 3 players really are losing important items because of the ribcage inventory trick.

One user wrote, “Seconding this. I lost a save that was ready to face the brain because Ketherick’s netherstone was stored in a ribcage that vanished… So yeah, I’m sticking to backpacks and pouches from now on.”

Meanwhile, a host of other people seem surprised that ribcages can serve as storage containers at all. “Every day I hear about some completely deranged thing you can do in this game,” commented one such Redditor.

In Baldur’s Gate 3 – and in real life – people would do well to avoid keeping their goods tucked away in ribcages.