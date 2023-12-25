Baldur’s Gate 3 reunites Frodo & Sam actors for chaotic fantasy adventure

The Lord of the Rings actors Elijah Wood and Sean Astin have played Baldur’s Gate 3, embarking on a chaotic new fantasy adventure.

Despite a single playthrough easily lasting over 100 hours, Baldur’s Gate 3 has become popular among streamers. This is helped by its massive character creator that people get lost in, copious amounts of adult content to react to, and the chaotic events that can result from tying everything to dice rolls.

Many members of Baldur’s Gate 3’s cast have streamed the game, giving fans their unique insight into the production process. Most of these livestreams are still ongoing as of the time of writing, with many still making their way through Act I due to the sheer length of the story.

It’s rare for people outside the gaming space to stream Baldur’s Gate 3, but two prominent actors known for their fantasy roles have gone on an unexpected journey into the Forgotten Realms.

Larian Studios

Frodo & Sam’s actors have played Baldur’s Gate 3 on stream

A new video on the official Larian Studios YouTube channel recorded shortly after Baldur’s Gate 3 swept The Game Awards features famed The Lord of the Rings movie actors Elijah Wood and Sean Astin playing the game for the first time.

While Wood and Astin may have played the heroic Frodo Baggins and Samwise Gamgee in The Lord of the Rings movies, they took the chance to play villains in Baldur’s Gate 3. Wood played as a Halfling with The Dark Urge Origin, kind of like if Frodo had succumbed to the power of the One Ring.

During their brief playthrough, Wood and Astin committed some horrific acts, such as killing a squirrel and letting the Deep Gnome attached to the windmill fly off to his fate. Astin also managed to kill another giant spider, making him two for two.

The pair even had to deal with the Necromancy of Thay tome, pitting them against another mind-controlling artifact. Luckily, one old magic book isn’t exactly equivalent to the One Ring with Sauron’s might in it, so they were able to continue their journey without needing any volcano detours.

It’s a shame that Wood and Astin only played a small part of the game, as a full stream where they complete Baldur’s Gate 3 would be awesome to behold. Get Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan on board as well, so they can batter the Absolute in the same way they did Sauron.