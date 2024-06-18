Baldur’s Gate 3 record on pace to be eclipsed by viral banana-clicking game

Baldur’s Gate 3 is in serious danger of losing its spot on Steam’s top ten most concurrently played games of all time. The culprit is that game where you repeatedly click a banana…

2023 Game of the Year Baldur’s Gate 3 shocked even its own developers with its rapid rise to success. Shortly after its release, it rocketed up the Steam charts to claim ninth place in Steam’s top ten most-played games of all time based on its concurrent player count.

Since the release of Palworld however, Baldur’s Gate 3 has hovered precariously in that tenth place. The latest contender is a game simply called ‘Banana’ which sees players repeatedly click a banana. That’s it.

Banana is currently sitting at a concurrent player peak of 858,915, pushing ever closer to Baldur’s Gate 3’s 875,343. So, how did we get here?

Steam Banana is edging ever closer to supplanting Baldur’s Gate 3.

Well, we might have been a little reductive when we said that all you do in Banana is click on a banana. You certainly do click a banana over and over again but there are some layers there.

After clicking the titular banana a certain amount of times, players are rewarded with a random special banana they can claim. Similar to skins on Counter-Strike 2, you can sell these bananas on the Steam Marketplace with some going for over $1,000 already.

The promise of a potentially valuable banana has drawn players to the game in droves with its concurrent player count increasing by over 100,000 in the last week alone. At the time of writing, Banana currently has the most active players on Steam, eclipsing the usual top dog Counter-Strike 2.

With only a further 16,428 players on top of its peak concurrent player record needed to oust Baldur’s Gate 3 from the top ten, it could just be a matter of hours before history is made.