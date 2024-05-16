Baldur’s Gate 3 QoL option makes it easy to miss this achievement

What should be one of Baldur’s Gate 3’s simplest achievements is easy to miss, thanks to a QoL option involving food and Long Rests.

While Baldur’s Gate 3 isn’t a survival game, you still need to gather food and drink throughout your journey. A certain amount of sustenance is required before taking a Long Rest, which effectively stops players from spamming free heals and spell slot refreshes.

Each food and drink item has a certain numeric value that you need for rest. This means you can manually pick what your party wishes to consume, letting players plan meals for role-playing purposes — even though it has no mechanical effect.

You can also let the game pick your food, which is one of Baldur’s Gate 3’s best QoL options, as it speeds up the resting process. However, this can make it much harder to get the “Bottoms Up” achievement.

Larian Studios You can find food everywhere in Baldur’s Gate 3… if you know where to look

The Bottoms Up achievement involves taking a Long Rest and only consuming alcohol to meet the food requirements. This is keeping with D&D players, who love for their characters to get drunk and cause mayhem, regardless of their alignment.

As discussed by players online, if you use the QoL option to auto-select food, then you can easily miss this achievement, as the chances of the computer only selecting alcohol for a Long Rest are extremely low.

Luckily, most Baldur’s Gate 3 players love to hoard items, so most parties will acquire the requisite amount of alcohol within Act I. All you need to do is quick save, get drunk in the camp, unlock the achievement, and then reload the save. You can then let the QoL auto-food select pick your meals for the rest of the game.