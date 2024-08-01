Baldur’s Gate 3 players want these bugs to become permanent features

Baldur’s Gate 3 players gathered around to reminisce on some of the game’s patched bugs, wishing they were permanent features instead.

From its Early Access days until its full release in 2023, Baldur’s Gate 3 experienced a range of bugs, most of which were swiftly dealt with by Larian’s team.

Some bugs are game-breaking, like the glitch that forces characters to slide off platforms into the abyss. Others are more amusing, such as TAV being accidentally glued to Halsin.

On Reddit, players shared their favorite bugs they wished had stayed in the game.

One popular bug involved Shadowheart’s reaction when TAV offered their blood to Astarion. Somehow, Shadowheart would find out about this private camp event and disapprove from afar.

For one Baldur’s Gate 3 player, the bug seemed perfectly logical. Shadowheart disapproves of the ‘Bloodless’ debuff because it means extra work for her and her healing spells. They said, “Shadowheart was like: ‘Every morning I wake up and have to cast Lesser Restoration! FFS!'”

Another fan-favorite bug was Gale’s camp spot in the Shadow Curse area, where he would set up his tent in a puddle. A player fondly recalled, “I love the idea of him hearing Mystra wants him to blow up, insisting that he’s totally fine, and immediately setting up his tent in a puddle.”

Gale’s “Depression Puddle” became a running joke, with fans saying, “He chose that spot ’cause it reminded him of home,” a nod to Gale’s origin in the city of Waterdeep.

A third beloved bug involved the Mundane Chest. In Baldur’s Gate 3, this chest acted like a budget Bag of Holding. One player said, “Everyone loved that thing. It was a Costco ‘Kirkland’ branded Bag of Holding. It was great.”

However, Larian Studios later patched this, clarifying it was never meant to work that way. Now, the chest has weight limitations, much to the dismay of players who enjoyed the handy feature.

Despite these changes, Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to thrive, with Patch 7 coming in September. Larian Studios remains committed to updating the game even as they focus on developing a mysterious new title.