Baldur’s Gate 3 players want simple Githyanki egg change and it’s a no-brainer

A Baldur’s Gate 3 quest lets players obtain a Githyanki egg, which has some wishing they could actually become parents in the game.

One of the best parts of Baldur’s Gate 3 is how so many choices players have to make impact the way the game unfolds.

Picking up the right item or saying to wrong thing to the wrong person has consequences that you may not discover until much later. That makes things super immersive and emulates real tabletop Dungeons & Dragons.

However, certain quests don’t go quite as far as Baldur’s Gate 3 players would like. A perfect example takes place in the Rosymorn Monastery, where players can obtain a Githyanki egg.

Players want to hatch the Githyanki egg and adopt children in Baldur’s Gate 3

Inside the monastery is the Creche Y’llek, where Githyanki eggs are cared for. When players visit, there’s just one egg that’s being closely watched by guards. Players can either fight their way to the egg or convince the main guard, who has a personal stake in its wellbeing, to let them take it.

Either way, the purpose of the egg is for a quest. Players can give the Githyanki egg to Lady Esther in the Mountain Pass, though the owlbear egg will also work.

Even if the player holds onto it, though, the Githyanki egg doesn’t really do anything else. For some players, including Reddit user Mobitza, that’s a huge letdown.

Those who take a diplomatic approach to obtaining the egg have the option of telling the guard they will raise the child as their own. Unfortunately, this never comes to fruition.

As Mobitza jokes, “I can teach them how to fight for sure, I’ll keep them in touch with their heritage. I can’t go five steps without triggering a fight, so I promise you their combat skills will be up to par,” referencing the Githyanki penchant for violence.

Plenty of other players agree with that sentiment. Some have even pointed out other children in the game they’d like to adopt like Arabella, a young tiefling girl who loses her parents during the game.

Of course, someone with an illithid tadpole in their head who’s on a dangerous mission and basically lives outdoors might not be the best person to raise children.

While Baldur’s Gate 3’s Githyanki egg quest may be anticlimactic at the moment, there’s no shortage of things to do in the game – things that would take players away from their children if they were able to actually adopt kids.

For now, players will just have to hold out hope that Larian Studios will eventually revisit the Githyanki egg in Baldur’s Gate 3 DLC.