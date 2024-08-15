Baldur’s Gate 3 players want more monster races to be added

Baldur’s Gate 3 has lots of standard fantasy fare as options for the protagonist, but players want more of the exotic playable races that appeared in later Dungeons & Dragons books, including the monsters.

Baldur’s Gate 3 features all of the race options from D&D’s 5th Edition Player’s Handbook, along with a few extras, such as the alternate Tiefling lineages from Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes and the Githzerai, who are a major part of the game’s story.

There’s a distinct lack of choices regarding monsters, at least according to fans on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit. Baldur’s Gate 3 already features these creatures as enemies, so players want them repurposed as choices for their characters.

Nexus Mods: DungeonsAndSouls, Larian Studios Baldur’s Gate 3 fans want playable Kobolds without needing a mod

“There are a lot of good ideas. But obviously, it’s Kobold,” one user wrote, reflecting the sentiments of many fans who wanted to see the diminutive draconic featured more.

“Goblin,” another user wrote, “1) Because it’d be fun, but 2) it would add some interesting roleplay opportunities given the story.” Goblins would be especially apt, considering how big of a role they play in Act I and how they’d need special interactions with both major factions.

“The rest of the plane-touched to go along with the Tieflings,” one user asked, “The fact there’s an Aasimar in the game, and we can’t be one, or a Genasi is a bit aggro.”

Many fans asked for the Tabaxi, a popular race of cat people among D&D players. Fortunately, like many of the options players asked for, the Tabaxi is playable via mods.

The presence of mods means that PC fans (and eventually, people who own Baldur’s Gate 3 on consoles) have options for the monstrous races. The only issue is that they don’t have the polish of the official races in terms of visuals and responsiveness within the story.

Hopefully, Larian adds some extra races before it’s done with the game, but if they don’t, modders have years to refine them and make them feel as natural as the current options for Tav and the Dark Urge.