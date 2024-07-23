Baldur’s Gate 3 players want more class-exclusive content

Baldur’s Gate 3 reacts to countless decisions made by the player throughout the story, but there are some major aspects of character creation, such as class, that don’t play enough of a role.

In D&D and Baldur’s Gate 3, the choice of class is vital for defining the scope of your character’s abilities. It takes a long time to become skilled enough in your class abilities that you can take up the mantle of an adventurer and the dangerous lives they lead.

Despite this, Baldur’s Gate 3 doesn’t treat class selection as significantly as it does other player choices. This has led to complaints from users on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit, who are surprised at the lack of exclusive dialogue or content regarding the player character.

Larian Studios Even Clerics of specific gods miss out on exclusive dialogue

“I was rather disappointed at the lack of unique dialogue/encounters when my Spore Druid got to the Myconid colony,” one user wrote, “Of all the sections of the game, I would have thought that one would have some sort of added flavor for that subclass.

They continued, “I wasn’t expecting a whole hidden questline or anything, but I wouldn’t have minded a LITTLE something to make it stand out. Anyone else go through this or something similar?”

“Felt the same way as a Lathander cleric entering Rosymorn monastery… why did I have 0 reaction to seeing a monastery of my order sacked and all of its people murdered by gith?” another user wrote, while one said, “Same, I did spore druid my first play through. I thought for sure. I would get to say something to them special but no. Sad times.”

It’s especially sad because it’s really obvious moments that are missed. Probably the most notorious is the lack of reaction to playing a Tiefling Druid in Act I. That character is the ideal one for resolving the conflict between the major factions, yet no one acknowledges that fact.

Baldur’s Gate 3 has so much content that it’s hard to fault the developers for some oversights. Those who want more reactivity can always turn to mods and have their Spore Druid shown the respect for their mushroom knowledge that they deserve.

